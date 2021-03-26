Japan allocates $136.7 million loan to Uzbekistan

Japan is allocating 15 billion yen ($136.7 million) to Uzbekistan to financially support the country’s COVID-response programs. A relevant document was signed by Japanese Ambassador Yoshinori Fujiyama and Deputy Finance Minister of Uzbekistan Odilbek Isakov on March 26, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The loan package is co-financed by the World Bank and aims to contribute to strengthening Uzbekistan’s efforts in restoring its economy, which suffered serious damage due to the spread of the coronavirus infection around the world.

It should be reminded that in 2020, Uzbekistan attracted more than $1.3 billion in funds from international financial institutions to mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.