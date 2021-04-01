Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for April 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for April 1 in Uzbekistan has reached 83,050, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 81,135 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 630 have died.

At the moment, 1,285 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 127 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 18 cases in Tashkent region, 11 cases in Samarkand region, six cases each in Jizzakh and Bukhara regions, five cases in Karakalpakstan Republic, three cases in Syrdarya region, two cases each in Surkhandarya and Namangan regions and one case was revealed in Andijan region.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the entry and spread of COVID-19.

In particular, the number of participants for weddings, funerals and other family events is limited to 100 people. In addition, when organizing theater, cinema and concert programs it is instructed to ensure the wearing of masks by spectators and service personnel visiting the places where the performances take place and limit the number of spectators to 50 percent of the hall’s capacity.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transport.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

---

