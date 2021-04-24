Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for April 24 in Uzbekistan increased to 88,679, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 85,536 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 642 have died.

At the moment, 2,501 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 217 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 83 cases in the Tashkent region, 54 cases in the Samarkand region, nine cases in the Jizzakh region, eight cases in the Surkhandarya region, six cases in the Namangan region, five cases each in the Karakalpakstan Republic and Syrdarya region, four cases in the Andijan region, three cases in the Navoi region, two cases each in the Bukhara and Khorezm regions and one case was revealed in Fergana region.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the entry and spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

