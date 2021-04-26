Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for April 25 in Uzbekistan increased to 89,355, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 85,976 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 645 have died.

At the moment, 2,734 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 174 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 67 cases in the Tashkent region, 43 cases in the Samarkand region, 10 cases in the Surkhandarya region, eight cases in the Bukhara region, six cases in the Namangan region, five cases each in the Jizzakh and Syrdarya regions, three cases in the Navoi region and one case was each revealed in Fergana and Khorezm regions.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the entry and spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

