Uzbekistan reveals number of people vaccinated with second dose

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 7,979 people in Uzbekistan were vaccinated with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, the total number of citizens vaccinated against coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan as of May 4 has reached 911,811.

It is reported that on May 3, 55,795 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus in the country. Of these, 47,816 people received the first dose of the vaccine, and 7,979 people received the second dose of the vaccine.

Among the regions, the largest number of vaccinated people on May 3 was noted in the Andijan region – 8,677 people. It is followed by Samarkand and Namangan regions, with 7,214 and 6,207 people, respectively. Citizens from Navoi (1,909) and Syrdarya (789) regions received the least vaccine.

The total number of vaccinated people is the highest in the Fergana region - 126,027 people, Andijan region 99,797 people, and Namangan region – 98,310 people.

It was reported that at the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

According to the ministry, journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants will be vaccinated at the second stage.

It is noted that vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis and simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

