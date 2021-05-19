China sends another batch of COVID-19 vaccine to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

A new batch of 500,000 doses of the Chinese-Uzbek COVID-19 vaccine ZF-UZ-VAC2001 was delivered from China to Uzbekistan on May 19, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

On May 18 Uzbekistan received the third batch of the Chinese-Uzbek COVID-19 vaccine ZF-UZ-VAC2001 in the amount of one million doses. Thus, a total of 3.5 million doses of the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine have been delivered to the country.

According to the ministry, the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine is a novel recombinant coronavirus vaccine developed by scientists from the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and manufactured by the pharmaceutical company Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. It is noted that clinical trials of this vaccine were carried out in collaboration with Uzbek scientists.

It is reported that the first batch of this vaccine was delivered to Uzbekistan on March 27, 2021, in the amount of one million doses, while the second batch in the same amount was received on April 27 this year.

The ministry notes that when developing the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine co-authored by Chinese-Uzbek scientists, the external protein of the coronavirus was synthesized by a biotechnological method, and when it is introduced into the body, an immune response to this protein is formed.

“These vaccines are considered to have the highest safety profile compared to other types of vaccines,” the ministry stressed.

According to the information, scientists from the Center for Advanced Technologies under the Ministry of Innovative Development and the Research Institute of Virology under the Ministry of Health contributed to the large-scale research of the ZF2001 vaccine. As a result, the Chinese partners announced Uzbekistan as a co-author of the vaccine and it was named ZF-UZ-VAC2001.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva