New Romanian ambassador to Uzbekistan appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Romania Daniel Christian Ciobanu on May 24, , Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that Ciobanu has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania to Uzbekistan.

Accepting copies of his credentials, the minister congratulated the ambassador on the beginning of his activities in Uzbekistan and wished him success in his future work.

During the conversation, the current state and prospects for the further development of Uzbek-Romanian relations, as well as issues of interaction between the parties within the framework of international organizations, were discussed.

Also, special attention was paid to expanding trade and economic ties, increasing the volume of mutual trade, and implementing joint investment projects.

According to the information, Daniel Christian Cioban replaced Romeo Stanciu, who headed the Romanian diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan from 2012 to December 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva