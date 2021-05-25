Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 25

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for May 25 in Uzbekistan increased 98,849, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 94,385 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 682 have died.

At the moment, 3,782 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 107 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 26 cases in the Tashkent region, 24 cases in the Samarkand region, seven cases in the Kashkadarya region, six cases in the Syrdarya region, five cases in the Andijan region, four cases in the Karakalpakstan Republic, three cases each in Khorezm, Fergana, Surkhandarya regions, two cases in Namangan region and one case each was revealed in Jizzakh and Bukhara regions.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the entry and spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

