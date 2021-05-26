Ministries of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan and UAE consider draft memorandum of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Ministries of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan and UAE (United Arab Emirates) considered a draft memorandum of cooperation and a draft agreement proposed by Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan.

A delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan visited the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the UAE. In the administrative building, the delegation was greeted by Adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of the UAE Khalifa Al Khaili.

During the event, the negotiations between the ministers of internal affairs of the two countries and the mutually beneficial agreements reached were recognized, as well as the goals and objectives of the visit, prospects for cooperation and common priorities.

After the meeting with the leadership, the delegation was greeted by activists of the Main Directorate of Licensing of Vehicles and Drivers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

After that, the delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was familiarized with the activities of the Security Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the UAE.

In the afternoon, a discussion of the regulatory framework between the ministries of the two countries with representatives of the international cooperation structure of the UAE Ministry of Internal Affairs took place.

It is reported that during the meeting a draft memorandum of cooperation and a draft agreement proposed by Uzbekistan were considered.

In turn, the UAE proposed to adopt these projects in the form of a single document, fully covering the priorities and mechanisms of cooperation.

