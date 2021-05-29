Uzbekistan to produce Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29

The authorities of Uzbekistan and Russia have agreed to localize the production of the 'Sputnik V' coronavirus vaccine in Uzbekistan, Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko said, Trend reports citing RIA Novosti.

According to Murashko, the Uzbek side has selected a production site for the production of the Russian vaccine and the project is being developed.

It was reported that Uzbekistan received the first batch of 'Sputnik V' on April 23 and another batch - on April 27.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Kazan, asked Moscow to increase the supply of 'Sputnik V' and consider the possibility of its production in Uzbekistan.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

It is noted that vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis and simultaneously with three 'AstraZeneca' preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, 'Sputnik V' - two doses.

In total, the authorities of Uzbekistan intend to vaccinate four million people by the end of June.

