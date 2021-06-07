Tajikistan, Uzbekistan set to boost bilateral trade up to $1 billion

Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavki Zavkizoda and Minister of Industry Sherali Kabir met with Uzbekistan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Sardor Umurzakov, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.

The agreement was reached to boost bilateral trade up to $1 billion though increase of exports, launch of joint ventures in free economic zones of two countries.

In January-April 2021, the bilateral trade of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan grew by 30% to reach $133 million.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will make official visit to Tajikistan on June 10-11.