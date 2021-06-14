Uzbekistan to receive another batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Klavdiya Romakayeva

Uzbekistan will receive 660,000 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus, Trend reports referring to Uzbek media.

According to the head of the UNICEF office in Uzbekistan Munir Mammadzade, Uzbekistan will receive another batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in August.

On March 17, the first batch of 660,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine was delivered to Uzbekistan through the COVAX program. In total, the country's authorities ordered 2.256 million doses of AstraZeneca through COVAX.

It is noted that UNICEF planned to deliver an additional 1.596 million doses of AstraZeneca to Uzbekistan by the end of May. Later, Mammadzade told that a new batch of AstraZeneca would arrive in Uzbekistan only in June due to the difficult epidemiological situation in India, where the drug is produced.

Mammadzadeh noted that all issues with the logistics of supplies and vaccine registration should be resolved by the end of July.

Also, the UNICEF representative explained that Uzbekistan should receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is produced in Sweden. “Therefore, it takes time to register this vaccine in Uzbekistan,” Mammadzadeh added.

A massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 began in Uzbekistan on April 1. Until the beginning of summer, the authorities planned to vaccinate about four million citizens (more than 11.5 percent of the population) and seven million (about 20 percent of the country's population) - by the end of the year.

