EDB eyes opening representative office in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will consider the possibility of opening a representative office of the bank in Uzbekistan by the end of the year, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

During his stay in Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov met with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Nikolai Podguzov.

According to the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade, the meeting discussed current issues and prospects for expanding cooperation with the bank, meaning attracting its resources to enhance investment activities in Uzbekistan.

It is reported that the parties agreed to start joint work on the study and preparation of the most promising investment projects for bank financing.

Also, the sides discussed the prospects for the EDB's participation in the implementation of major projects of regional importance in the areas of hydropower, infrastructure construction and transport.

In addition, to organize practical work in these areas, the parties will consider the possibility of opening an EDB representative office in Uzbekistan by the end of this year.

