Uzbekistan notes active spread of COVID-19 Delta variant

Delta strain of coronavirus actively spreads among population of Uzbekistan. This was announced by Olimjon Iskhakov, Deputy Director of the 1-Zangiota Specialized Multidisciplinary Hospital of Infectious Diseases, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

“Patients often have a delta strain of coronavirus. The strain has already been studied by doctors, and everyone works according to the protocol. The mortality rate is low,” he said.

According to the expert, people should get vaccinated so that country can overcome the coronavirus pandemic faster.

“The number of patients among pregnant women and children has increased dramatically. Until people get the vaccine, we will not be able to solve all the problems,” he concluded.

Earlier it was reported that the Zangiota specialized multidisciplinary hospital of infectious diseases has reached its full capacity of patients.

According to Alisher Abdullayev, deputy director of the Center for Advanced Technologies at the Ministry of Innovative Development, two strains of coronavirus has widely spread across the country –British and Indian. The expert stressed that the Indian strain of the COVID-19 is the most dangerous.

Later, Nurmat Atabekov, deputy head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing and Public Health Service, commented on information about the spread of the Indian strain of COVID-19 in Uzbekistan.