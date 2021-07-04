Uzbekistan to improve public procurement system

A presidential resolution “On additional measures to ensure transparency and increase the efficiency of public procurement” was adopted, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

According to the resolution, from 5 July 2021, the corresponding corporate customers (24 titles):

- place on a special information portal and in the mass media announcements on the conduct of procurement procedures and information on the results of public procurement in the implementation of public procurement;

- submit, in accordance with the established procedure, to the State Unitary Enterprise "Center for Comprehensive Expertise of Projects and Import Contracts" under the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction, technical specifications and procurement tender documents for conducting a comprehensive examination in cases where the cost of goods (works, services) exceeds twenty-five thousandth the size of the base calculated value.

Also, the current procedures for the implementation of public procurement directly or without holding tenders, determined individually, in accordance with the decisions of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Cabinet of Ministers, are canceled.

In accordance with the regulation:

- departmental normative legal acts are being developed for the prequalification of suppliers;

- the electronic system of accounting for the movement of inventory items "E-ombor" is being introduced by automating processes in the warehouse and transport logistics management system.

The resolution also approved the Regulation on the Republican Commission for ensuring open and transparent public procurement.