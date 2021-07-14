Uzbekistan eyes receiving more COVID-19 vaccines

4.8 million doses of different vaccines against COVID-19 will be delivered to Uzbekistan in the coming months.

This was announced by the deputy of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Doniyor Ganiyev, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the report, four million doses of the Uzbek-Chinese vaccine ZF-UZ-RAC 2001 are expected to arrive in Uzbekistan on July 20 to 25.

In addition, Uzbekistan expects to receive 160 thousand doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. Also, 660 thousand doses of vaccine (AstraZeneca or Moderna) will be delivered within the COVAX program in August-September.

Earlier, Nurmat Atabekov, deputy head of the Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Wellbeing and Public Health, confirmed the information that vaccinated individuals can still be infected with the coronavirus.