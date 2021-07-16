Central and South Asian countries eye co-op in implementation of digital platforms

TASHKENT, Azerbaijan, July 16

The foreign ministers of the Central Asian and South Asian countries spoke in favor of coordinating the efforts of the countries of these regions on the widespread introduction of promising digital platforms through information technologies in the field of international trade, customs regulation and transport, Trend reports citing the Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

The foreign ministers of the countries of these regions stressed the importance of the comprehensive and consistent development of ties in all spheres on the principles of equality, mutual assistance, respect for each other's interests in the spirit of traditional friendship among the peoples of the two regions during the "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities" international conference held in Tashkent city on July 15-16, 2021.

The ministers also confirmed the need to increase cooperation in the field of economy, investments, energy and technological innovations, primarily in the field of "green" technologies, and recognized the progress being observed in the implementation of projects and initiatives in these spheres.

Moreover, the ministers encouraged interaction in the development and use of the transit and logistics potential of Central and South Asia by expanding the transport and communication infrastructure in accordance with international agreements and conventions such as TIR and creating new international transport corridors that open convenient, commercially profitable and safe routes to the seaports.

During the conference, the importance of Afghanistan's role as a "regional bridge" for connecting Central and South Asia was emphasized. In this regard, the ministers called for promoting the economic development of Afghanistan through the implementation of common regional projects.

The conference participants also spoke in favor of coordinating the efforts of the countries of the two regions on the widespread introduction of promising digital platforms through information technologies in the field of international trade, customs regulation, transport, banking and financial activity, as well as healthcare, education, science and culture.

Moreover, the foreign ministers agreed to consider the possibility of jointly developing a draft special resolution of the UN General Assembly on strengthening the interconnection between Central and South Asia in accordance with national legislation and regulations.

