Uzbekistan shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Uzbekistan registered a record number of new cases of coronavirus per day on July 16, since the beginning of the year - 501, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Health.

The total number of cases since March last year has reached 118,881.

In Tashkent, 115 cases were detected, in the Tashkent region - 51, Jizzakh - 57, Fergana - 44, Samarkand - 38, Surkhandarya - 35, in Karakalpakstan - 33, in other regions - less than 30.

During the day, 416 people were confirmed to have pneumonia. This is the highest figure since July 5, when the Ministry of Health began publishing morbidity statistics.

The number of officially registered deaths from complications caused by coronavirus increased by 4 and reached 793.

According to the Ministry of Health, the number of people who have completed a full course of vaccination against coronavirus is 997,000.

