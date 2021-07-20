China supplies Uzbekistan with another batch of COVID-19 vaccine

Uzbekistan has received another 1 million doses of the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine. The country’s total stock of the Sino-Uzbek vaccine has reached 7.5 million, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

Reportedly, by the end of the month 3 million more doses of the same vaccine will be delivered to Tashkent.

The first batch of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 was received on March 27.



Earlier, the Ministry of Health announced that 4 million doses of the recombinant vaccine developed by Chinese-Uzbek scientists would arrive between July 20 and 25.

In addition, Uzbekistan is expected to receive 160,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine in August.