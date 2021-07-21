Uzbek-Korean JV to purchase electrical materials via tender
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21
By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:
The Uzbek-Korean JV Uz-Kor Gas Chemical LLC has announced a tender for the purchase of electrical materials from the domestic market.
The following potential suppliers are not allowed to participate in the tender:
- suppliers being at the stage of reorganization (merger, acquisition, division, separation, transformation), liquidation, or bankruptcy;
- suppliers that failed to submit all the necessary documents for the competitive selection in due time;
- suppliers that did not properly fulfill their obligations under previously concluded contracts;
- suppliers being in a state of litigation with the Customer.
Delivery Time: Within 30 days from the date of Contract signing.
Delivery Term: Delivery to Ustyurt Gas Chemical Complex, Kungrad district, Kyrkkyz settlement.
Payment Term: 100 percent payment after delivery of the Goods.
Validity of commercial proposals: not less than 30 days.
Tender applications are accepted till 17:00 (GMT +5) July 23, 2021.
For more information:
Phone: (+99878) 129-29-00
E-mail: [email protected]
---
