Uzbekistan to establish strategic development agency

The Strategic Development Agency will be established by the presidential decree of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the “Nigoh” Telegram channel said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

Reportedly, the purpose of establishing a new agency is to improve approaches to the implementation of reforms aimed at improving the investment climate in the country, increase their investment attractiveness and competitiveness to ensure the rapid development of regions and industries.

The main tasks of the Strategic Development Agency are attracting investments by sectors and regions, studying the strategic issues of project implementation, identification of promising sectors and directions of investment activity, etc.

As it turned out, the Agency’s priorities, key performance indicators, other decisions related to its activities will be approved by the Council of the Strategic Development Agency under the chairmanship of the President of Uzbekistan.