Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens

Some 64,755 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on July 21, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that 53,141 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 7,417 people - the second dose, and 4,197 people received the third dose.

The total number of doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection used in Uzbekistan as of July, 22 amounts to 5,868,010. It is reported that 1,027,927 people have been fully vaccinated. That is, the proportion of those who have completed the full course of accounts for about 2.9 percent of the resident population of the country (34.8 million as of July 1).

Among the regions, the largest number of vaccinated citizens on July 21 was noted in Namangan region (20,151 people), followed by Bukhara region (11,354) and Andijan region (11 205).

Most of the total number of vaccinated people was registered in Namangan region (772,228 doses). It is followed by Fergana (758,371 doses) and Andijan (654,020 doses) regions.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (subway, railway, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

It was noted that vaccination in Uzbekistan is carried out simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

