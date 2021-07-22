Uzbekistan shares data on retail trade turnover in 1H2021

Uzbekistan 22 July 2021 22:41 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan shares data on retail trade turnover in 1H2021
Azerbaijan’s import of cement from Turkey up
Azerbaijan’s import of cement from Turkey up
Chinese company to complete construction of three wells in Turkmen gas field
Chinese company to complete construction of three wells in Turkmen gas field
Japanese Sumitomo continues construction of gas turbine TPP in east of Turkmenistan
Japanese Sumitomo continues construction of gas turbine TPP in east of Turkmenistan
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
New head of Kazakh Presidential Administration’s security and rule of law department named Kazakhstan 23:03
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice signs tender contract Economy 22:45
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Yardimli district opens tender to repair roads Tenders 22:44
Assets of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan increase in 1H2021 Finance 22:43
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 state budget revenues from State Tax Service exceed forecast Finance 22:42
Azerbaijan reveals 1H2021 state budget revenues from SOFAZ Finance 22:41
Uzbekistan shares data on retail trade turnover in 1H2021 Uzbekistan 22:41
Azerbaijan's budget revenues from privatization of state property increase Finance 22:40
Branch of US company plans to open two new enterprises in Georgia Business 22:40
Turkish Ziraat Bank subsidiary in Azerbaijan sees increase in net profit Finance 22:39
Iran to import 3.1m doses of COVID19 vaccines Iran 22:35
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies back online after brief global outage ICT 22:32
Turkmen private sector plans to establish production of Geomembranes, Geotextiles Turkmenistan 21:38
Azerbaijani president views consequences of Armenia's missile attacks in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 21:06
Kazakh PM visits Data Processing Center of Transtelecom company in Aktau Kazakhstan 20:58
Azerbaijani FM meets with members of French National Assembly (PHOTO) Politics 20:44
President Aliyev gives interview to Azerbaijani television Politics 20:36
Azerbaijan shares data on state budget expenditures accounting for current costs in 1H2021 Finance 20:24
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 22 Society 20:14
Azerbaijan confirms 212 more COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries Society 19:47
Azerbaijan announces verdict on trial of Armenian terrorist in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 19:08
Russia pays special attention to situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border – MFA Politics 17:45
Heads of media outlets visit Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Society 17:44
Domino's delivers upbeat results as new menu items boost sales US 17:39
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex (PHOTO) Politics 17:26
Astral buying Queen of Sheba Eilat Hotel from Yitzhak Tshuva Israel 17:25
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy (PHOTO) Politics 17:24
Kazakhstan increases iron ore output Business 17:20
Azerbaijan shows footage from Altinja village of Gubadli district (VIDEO) Politics 17:18
ECB pledges low rates for even longer to support prices Europe 17:17
Azerbaijani president visits monument of Heydar Aliyev in Goranboy (PHOTO) Politics 17:17
OPEC+ deal to be maintained in midterm period — Lukoil Russia 17:15
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates 200-seat orphanage-kindergarten in Naftalan city (PHOTO) Politics 17:10
President Ilham Aliyev views Naftalan City Airport (PHOTO) Politics 17:08
Kazakhstan may restrict export of some agricultural products Business 17:02
President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Naftalan Central Sanatorium (PHOTO) Politics 16:56
Electricity generation from natural gas drops globally Oil&Gas 16:52
Azerbaijan notes decline in lending to industry and manufacturing sector Finance 16:52
4 Covid Vaccine Candidates In Human Trial Stage, Centre Tells Rajya Sabha Other News 16:48
Eid Al Adha: 20 Covid-19 frontliners from India arrive in UAE on special flights Other News 16:45
PE firms, French firm vie for $2.5 billion Hexaware deal Other News 16:41
EC president's visit to Azerbaijan essential for Azerbaijan-EU relations - Ukrainian expert Politics 16:41
Two-thirds of Indians have Covid antibodies, another 40 crore still vulnerable to infection: Government Other News 16:40
Wipro to invest $1 bn in cloud technologies over next three years Other News 16:40
Georgia's Hualing Free Industrial Zone expanding Business 16:32
Azercell congratulates media representatives with National Press and Journalism Day Society 16:17
Uzbekistan’s 1H2021 car production significantly increases Transport 16:17
Azerbaijan, South Korea broaden co-op on introducing Smart tech in agriculture Economy 16:16
Azerbaijani president arrives in Naftalan district, visits monument to national leader (PHOTO) Politics 16:13
Production of processed fish products and canned fish in Turkmenistan increases Business 16:07
Iran’s import of cement from Turkey up Turkey 16:03
Volume of non-performing loans down in Georgian commercial banks Finance 16:01
Israeli fintech co Gefen raises A$25m in Australian IPO Israel 15:58
LUKOIL expects oil prices to stay above $68/bbl Oil&Gas 15:58
Oil prices rise on signs of tightening supplies Oil&Gas 15:56
Daimler aims to be ready for an all-electric car market by 2030 Europe 15:53
American Airlines beats second-quarter revenue estimates as travel recovers US 15:50
Bulk of settlements in Azerbaijan's trade turnover falls on freely convertible currency Finance 15:47
France’s import of clothes from Turkey up Turkey 15:44
3 scenarios for global refining industry - McKinsey and Co.’s view Oil&Gas 15:39
FAO supports agricultural value chain development in Azerbaijan Business 15:38
Foreign currency demand of Azerbaijani banks up Finance 15:35
Azerbaijan always considers food security as strategic priority - FAO Finance 15:34
Azerbaijan conducting study to evaluate effectiveness of vaccine against COVID-19 Society 15:31
Internet download speed increases in Azerbaijan - Ookla ICT 15:27
Iran begins oil export via Goreh-Jask Pipeline Project Business 15:21
Ukrainian-Georgian Business Council discusses interest of Ukrainian business in Georgian FIZ Business 15:16
Iran’s Textile and Apparel Production and Export Union talks importance of public funding Business 15:12
India May Become 1st Country To Have DNA-based Covid Jab: Health Minister Other News 15:06
Iran's export to Azerbaijan and Russia increase Business 15:02
Azerbaijan SME Dev't Agency issues start-up certificates to several entrepreneurs Business 15:01
IOC to build India's first green hydrogen plant Other News 14:55
Indian Govt issues formal tender for 6 submarines under strategic partnership model Other News 14:54
More countries open doors to Indian travellers Other News 14:53
Iran sees increase in trade with Syria Business 14:51
Turkey notes growth in export of electrical goods to Turkmenistan Turkey 14:47
Azerbaijani president reviews reconstruction of water supply, sewerage systems in Dashkasan (PHOTO) Politics 14:43
Uzbekistan reveals industrial output for 1H2021 Uzbekistan 14:37
Azerbaijani president views activity of Chovdar integrated regional processing area of AzerGold in Dashkasan district (PHOTO) Politics 14:23
Kazakhstan and Russia agree to co-op in area of airworthiness Transport 14:22
Volume of lending to construction sector up in Azerbaijan Finance 14:18
Nominations for gas flows at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 14:17
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases for July 22 Georgia 14:15
Turkmenistan becomes one of major suppliers of fuel to Georgia - Union of Oil Product Importers Oil&Gas 14:12
Ceyhan terminal transships over 109 mb of ACG oil YTD Oil&Gas 14:11
Azerbaijan shows footage from Bezirkhana village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Society 14:03
Azerbaijani president visits Alley of Martyrs in Dashkasan district (PHOTO) Politics 13:53
Azerbaijani president arrives in Dashkasan district (PHOTO) Politics 13:48
Number of registered companies with Azerbaijani capital grows in Turkey (Exclusive) Turkey 13:48
Turkey sees increase in export of clothes to Georgia Turkey 13:24
Uzbekistan’s import of cement from Turkey up Turkey 13:20
Azerbaijan, Russia discussing intensification of railway transportation between Far East and Caspian region Transport 13:13
Delegation of Turkey's ruling party to visit Azerbaijan Politics 12:53
Azerbaijan names days in August when public transport won't work Society 12:51
AIIB approves allocation of large loan to Azerbaijan Finance 12:49
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy lighting devices via tender Tenders 12:45
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 12:32
Kaltura completes flotation at $1.34b valuation Israel 12:23
Turkish energy ministry prolongs TPAO license for oil, gas exploration Oil&Gas 12:23
Turkey reveals 2021 cybersecurity expenditures for oil, gas pipeline operators (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:23
All news