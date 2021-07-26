Canada appoints new ambassador to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

Klavdiya Romakayeva

On July 26, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, Abdulaziz Kamilov, received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada with a residence in Moscow, Alison Mary Lekler, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that Alison Mary Lekler has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Uzbekistan.

Accepting copies of his credentials, the Minister congratulated the Ambassador on her appointment to a responsible post and expressed the hope that her professional experience would contribute to the further development and strengthening of Uzbek-Canadian cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties considered state and promising directions of multidimensional bilateral relations were discussed, ways to expand the joint agenda were considered.

Also, mutual interest in the intensification of regular political and economic dialogue was noted, in particular through political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, the deepening of inter-parliamentary relations and the expansion of trade and economic and investment cooperation.

