Uzbekistan to receive 3 million doses of Moderna vaccine from U.S.

The United States has donated 3 million doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine as part of the COVAX program. The vaccines have been allocated through the World Health Organization’s COVAX program and will be delivered to Uzbekistan on July 29 by a special flight from Alabama, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Moderna vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in people over 18 years of age. Moderna has been recognized by the World Congress of Vaccines as the best coronavirus vaccine. The effectiveness of this drug is higher than 94%, the course of vaccination consists of 2 doses administered at intervals of one month.

Unlike other drugs, Moderna vaccine can be stored in a simple refrigerator, which will facilitate its subsequent distribution to all regions of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States had delivered 1.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine to Tajikistan.

Last week, Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the U.S. Department of State Jalina Porter said during a briefing that the United States had sent 22 million doses of the vaccine to 23 countries, including Tajikistan, to help fight the coronavirus.