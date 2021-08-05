Uzbekistan to receive second component of Sputnik V vaccine

For several days now, Kun.uz editorial office has been receiving complaints that the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine is missing. As it turned out, in clinics and hospitals, citizens receiving vaccination are being told that the vaccine is over and they have to wait, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The site’s correspondent contacted the press secretary of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance and Public Health Service Mukhammadjon Bozorov on similar issues. He also confirmed that there is no second component of the Sputnik V vaccine in Uzbekistan. Vaccines are expected to be delivered soon.

“The second component of the Sputnik V vaccine was less than the first one when it was last brought to Uzbekistan. So there was a slight difference between the shipments. But its second dose should be delivered by August 5-6,” he said.

The difference between the first and second components of the Sputnik V vaccine is recommended by doctors as 21 days. So what should those who have to take the second dose of the vaccine do? In response to a similar question, Mukhammadjon Bozorov said that, in fact, the time between the first and second components of the vaccine can be up to 6-12 weeks.

“Our compatriots should not be afraid of the difference between vaccinations. In fact, the time between the first and second components of the vaccine can be even 6-12 weeks, the schedule will not be disrupted,” the official of the Sanitary-Epidemiological Surveillance and Public Health Service said.

So far, a total of 12,580,060 doses of vaccine have been delivered to Uzbekistan. Of these, 370 thousand doses are Sputnik V, 710 thousand doses are AstraZeneca, 8.5 million doses are ZF-UZ-VAC2001 and 3 million 60 doses are Moderna vaccines. Earlier, it was reported that another 1.7 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine are expected to be delivered to Uzbekistan.