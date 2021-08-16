Uzbek MoD confirms Afghan Air Force plane suppressed in Surkhandarya region

The Ministry of Defense of Uzbekistan reported on the suppression by the country's military of an attempt to violate the state border by an Afghan Air Force aircraft, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek media.

The press service of the ministry clarified that on August 15 an attempt to violate the state border was stopped by air defense forces. Now representatives of the armed forces and security forces are conducting an investigation into this fact. After its completion, the media and the public will be provided with detailed information.

It is reported that an attempt to violate the border was suppressed in the Sherabad district of the Surkhandarya region by the Air Defense forces of Uzbekistan.

The Ministry of Defense, according to preliminary data, there are no casualties. At the same time, it is noted that two Afghan servicemen were taken to the Termez branch of the Republican Scientific Center for Emergency Medical Aid.