Uzbekistan's 7M2021 exports of fruits and vegetables revealed
The State Committee on Statistics said that in January - July 2021, 841,800 tons of fruits and vegetables were exported in the amount of US$479.4 million, Trend reports citing UzDaily.
Uzbekistan exported:
fruits and berries – 173,900 tons
dried fruits and berries – 29,500 tons
vegetables – 556,600 tons
pepper – 8,900 tons
fresh grapes – 15,300 tons
dead grapes – 19,600 tons
peanuts – 11,500 tons
fresh melons and watermelons – 53,600 tons.
Latest
Trip of Azerbaijani diaspora reps to Shusha left lasting impressions - State Committee for Diaspora Affairs (PHOTO)
S. Korea to assist in implementation of small projects by entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan’s Fergana region
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Speaker of Republic of Korea National Assembly (PHOTO)