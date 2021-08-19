Uzbekistan's 7M2021 exports of fruits and vegetables revealed

The State Committee on Statistics said that in January - July 2021, 841,800 tons of fruits and vegetables were exported in the amount of US$479.4 million, Trend reports citing UzDaily.

Uzbekistan exported:

fruits and berries – 173,900 tons

dried fruits and berries – 29,500 tons

vegetables – 556,600 tons

pepper – 8,900 tons

fresh grapes – 15,300 tons

dead grapes – 19,600 tons

peanuts – 11,500 tons

fresh melons and watermelons – 53,600 tons.