Uzbek Ministry of Agriculture discloses data on prices for grain harvest in 2022

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture has announced the minimum price for next year's grain harvest, Trend reports with reference to the ministry's message.

The expected minimum price in 2022 is predicted to be $234.3 per 1 ton of grain. This figure was determined taking into account the analysis of the purchase prices for grain in the world market and regional commodity exchanges, as well as the costs of local farmers.

The Ministry of Agriculture recalled that this price is advisory in nature, the grain purchase prices are determined by producers and recipients of grain independently within the framework of contractual relations on the basis of mutually beneficial agreements.

At the same time, the ministry added, based on market prices, the expected minimum price will be adjusted on a quarterly basis.

According to the presidential decree of March 6, 2020 "On measures for the widespread introduction of market principles in the production, purchase and sale of grain", the Ministry of Agriculture and the Council of Farmers and Owners of Household Lands of Uzbekistan are tasked with announcing the expected minimum prices for the crop grain next year based on the analysis of prices on the world market and regional exchanges.