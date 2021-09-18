Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 18

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan has reached 167,858, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.

Over the past day, 600 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country.

In Tashkent, 228 people with coronavirus were identified, 112 people in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 33 people in Karakalpakstan, 14 people in Andijan region, 10 people in Bukhara region, 17 people in Jizzakh region, 4 people in Kashkadarya region, 5 people in Navoi region, 11 people in Namangan region, 51 people in Samarkand region, 11 people in the Syrdarya region, 19 people in the Surkhandarya region, 55 people in the Fergana region and 20 people in the Khorezm region.

The total number of patients recovered from COVID-19 was 161,275 (+854) over the past day, and the recovery rate was 96 percent.

In addition, 5 coronavirus patients have died, bringing the number of deaths from the disease to 1,184.

