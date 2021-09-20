Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan has reached 168,938, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.

Over the past day, 501 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country.

In Tashkent, 220 people with coronavirus were identified, in the Tashkent region - 85 people.

In other regions: 16 people in Karakalpakstan, 7 people in Andijan region, 4 people in Bukhara region, 12 people in Jizzakh region, 18 people in Kashkadarya region, 4 people in Navoi region, 10 people in Namangan region, 39 people in Samarkand region, 15 people in the Syrdarya region, 22 people in the Surkhandarya region, 39 people in the Fergana region and 10 people in the Khorezm region.

The total number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 was 162,684 (+629) in the last 24 hours, and the recovery rate was 96 percent.

In addition, 4 coronavirus patients have died, bringing the death toll from the disease to 1,192.

Follow the author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri