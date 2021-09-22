Uzbek President proposes UN hold number of major int'l events in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev made a video message at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on September 21, Trend reports citing the press service of the President.

“Our main goal is to become one of the countries with an above-average per capita income by 2030. It should be emphasized that our intention is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals until 2030,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

In this regard, it was proposed to hold in Tashkent an international conference devoted to the study of the problems of the restoration of the world economy, as well as advanced experience in reducing poverty in the post-covid period.

The President put forward an initiative to hold in 2022 a high-level international forum on "green" energy in cooperation with the UN in the Aral Sea region.

In addition, in order to comprehensively discuss the priorities of global environmental policy, it was proposed to hold the Sixth UN Environment Assembly at a high level in Uzbekistan in 2023 under the auspices of the UN.

The head of state, among other things, spoke about the situation in Afghanistan and stressed that this state is an integral part of Central Asia.

“Not only we, but the whole world are interested in establishing peace and tranquility in this country. Uzbekistan always provides all possible assistance to the Afghan people. We recently opened the Uzbek-Afghan border and resumed deliveries to this country of foodstuffs, oil products, and electricity,” he said.

“In the current difficult period, it is impossible to allow the isolation of Afghanistan, to leave it alone with the existing big problems,” the President stressed.

Mirziyoyev recalled that last year Uzbekistan proposed creating a permanent committee on Afghanistan at the UN.

“I am convinced that the role of the UN in the Afghan issue should be strengthened and its voice should sound louder than ever,” he said.

At the end of his speech, President Mirziyoyev confirmed Uzbekistan's readiness to develop mutually beneficial, long-term and multifaceted partnerships with all states of the world and global organizations. It was emphasized that Uzbekistan will further strengthen cooperation aimed at safe and sustainable development and building a prosperous future.

