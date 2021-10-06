Customs post opened after reconstruction on the border of Kazakhstan with Uzbekistan
The Bauyrzhan Konysbaev customs post on the Uzbek-Kazakh border has been opened after reconstruction, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.
Uzbekistan and Tajikistan export fruits and vegetables through this customs post of Kazakhstan to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
The reconstruction of the customs post began two years ago. About US$35 million was allocated for the reconstruction of the post.
As a result, the throughput of the customs post has grown from 150 trucks per day to over a thousand.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan avoided serious consequences of Delta wave due to high vaccination level - Renaissance Capital
Belgium's participation in Azerbaijan's RES auctions to create new opportunities for co-op – minister
We are planning jointly working with EU to expand geography of our gas supplies - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan improving work of Central Command Post and Satellite Communications Control Center (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of new head of EU Delegation to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)