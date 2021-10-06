Customs post opened after reconstruction on the border of Kazakhstan with Uzbekistan

The Bauyrzhan Konysbaev customs post on the Uzbek-Kazakh border has been opened after reconstruction, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan export fruits and vegetables through this customs post of Kazakhstan to the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The reconstruction of the customs post began two years ago. About US$35 million was allocated for the reconstruction of the post.

As a result, the throughput of the customs post has grown from 150 trucks per day to over a thousand.