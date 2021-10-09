ODHIR/OSCE reveals Uzbekistan's state budget's donations to presidential candidates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

The state budget allocated 250,000 euros to each of the presidential candidates in Uzbekistan for the election campaign, Trend reports referring to the first report of the Mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE/ODIHR).

The report says that all expenses related to the conduction of electoral campaigns by political parties are financed from the state budget. The amount of funding is determined by discussion between the representatives of the parties and the Central Election Commission.

In 2021, 1.25 million euros were allocated for election campaigns, thus each of the five political parties that nominated a candidate received about 250,740 euros.

Unused funds must be returned to the state budget after the elections or if the candidate withdraws his candidacy. Other sources of campaign finance, including own funds of political parties and candidates, private sources or in-kind contributions, are prohibited.

At the same time, as noted in the report, political parties that have a fraction in parliament are entitled to annual state funding, the amount of which is equal to the total number of registered voters multiplied by 0.4 euros.

In 2020, state funding of the statutory activities of the parties was carried out in the amount of 6,610,560 million euros which is 80 percent of the total income of all parties.

Political parties can receive private donations to fund their regular statutory activities, with a donation cap of 106,500 from legal entities and 10,660 from individuals.

