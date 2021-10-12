Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

Uzbekistan has detected 349 new COVID-19 cases on October 11, 429 patients have recovered, and 2 patients have died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 178,986 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 174,642 of them have recovered, and 1,273 people have died.

In particular, 158 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 66 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 4 people in Karakalpakstan, 10 people in Andijan region, 9 people in Bukhara region, 6 people in Jizzakh region, 6 people in Kashkadarya region, 3 people in Navoi region, 10 people in Namangan region, 32 people in Samarkand region, 10 people in the Syrdarya region, 3 people in the Surkhandarya region, 21 people in the Fergana region and 15 people in the Khorezm region.

