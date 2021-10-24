Some 16.03 million voters cast their votes in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan
According to preliminary data, more than 16.03 million voters took part in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan. This was announced by the chairman of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan Zayniddin Nizamkhodjaev, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.
Of the 19.859 million citizens included in the voter lists, more than 16.03 million voters cast their votes in the voting, which is 80.8% of total number of voters.
Presidential elections in Uzbekistan continue in some European countries and the United States,
Zayniddin Nizamkhodjaev said that the first results will be announced on Monday, 25 October, at 16:00.
