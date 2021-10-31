Uzbekistan used more than 26.2 million doses of vaccines to date
On October 30, 201,894 people were vaccinated against coronavirus. Of this, 80,980 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 72,543 – the second and 48,371 – the third, Trend reports citing Kun.uz
To date, the country has used 26,233,923 doses of vaccines in total.
Tashkent region leads in terms of vaccinated citizens on October 30 – 23,819 doses, followed by Namangan (22,714) and Fergana (22,536 doses) regions.
Overall cases of coronavirus have now reached 185,963, the death toll in the official statistics is 1323.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns release of Armenian terrorist who killed Turkish consul - statement