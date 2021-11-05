Price indexes of industrial and transport sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise
Latest
Chairman of Committee on Religious and Waqf Affairs of Egyptian Parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev
It is necessary to use opportunities gained through victory in Second Karabakh War - ADA University rector
Amnesty in connection with Victory Day is continuation of humane policy in Azerbaijan - deputy speaker
Problems arisen due to COVID-19 must be solved by joint efforts of int’l organizations - Assistant to Tajikistan’s president
President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO/VIDEO)