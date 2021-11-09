Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 9

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 229 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 9, 265 patients recovered, and 3 patients died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 188,398 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 184,507 of them have recovered, and 1,343 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 92 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 39 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 1 person in Karakalpakstan, 17 people in Andijan region, 11 people in Bukhara region, 4 people in Jizzakh region, 2 people in Kashkadarya region, 1 person in Navoi region, 15 people in Namangan region, 25 people in Samarkand region, 2 people in the Syrdarya region, 2 people in the Surkhandarya region, 21 people in the Fergana region and 6 people in the Khorezm region.