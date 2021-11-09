Uzbekistan imports 289 million liters of gasoline
In January-September, Uzbekistan imported 289 million liters of motor gasoline for $104 million, UzA reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.
According to the State Statistics Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan, imports of gasoline, compared to the same period last year, increased by 137 million liters. The leaders in gasoline supplies to Uzbekistan are Russia (140.5 million liters), Turkmenistan (126.8 million liters), Kazakhstan (16 million liters) and Iraq (3.6 million liters).
