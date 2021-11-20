Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 20

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 272 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 19, 254 patients recovered, and 3 patients died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 191,122 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 187,573 of them have recovered, and 1,373 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 91 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 65 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 13 people in Andijan region, 10 people in Bukhara region, 4 people in Jizzakh region, 3 people in Navoi region, 11 people in Namangan region, 27 people in Samarkand region, 4 people in the Syrdarya region, 1 person in the Surkhandarya region, 19 people in the Fergana region and 22 people in the Khorezm region.