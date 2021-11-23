Uzbekistan produced over 900 thousand tons of gasoline in 10 month

In January-October 2021, Uzbekistan produced 902.7 thousand tons of gasoline, KunUz reported citing the State Statistics Committee, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the committee, the highest volume of motor gasoline production falls on March – 106 thousand tons.

Gasoline production by months:

January - 93.9 thousand tons

February - 91.4 thousand tons

March - 106 thousand tons

April - 77.3 thousand tons

May - 87.6 thousand tons

June - 90.3 thousand tons

July - 85.7 thousand tons

August - 97.2 thousand tons

September - 85.9 thousand tons

October - 87.5 thousand tons

Earlier it was reported that starting next year, Uzbekistan would gradually abandon using AI-80 gasoline.