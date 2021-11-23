Uzbekistan produced over 900 thousand tons of gasoline in 10 month
In January-October 2021, Uzbekistan produced 902.7 thousand tons of gasoline, KunUz reported citing the State Statistics Committee, Trend reports citing Kabar.
According to the committee, the highest volume of motor gasoline production falls on March – 106 thousand tons.
Gasoline production by months:
January - 93.9 thousand tons
February - 91.4 thousand tons
March - 106 thousand tons
April - 77.3 thousand tons
May - 87.6 thousand tons
June - 90.3 thousand tons
July - 85.7 thousand tons
August - 97.2 thousand tons
September - 85.9 thousand tons
October - 87.5 thousand tons
Earlier it was reported that starting next year, Uzbekistan would gradually abandon using AI-80 gasoline.
