Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan sign an agreement worth about $612 million

Agreements have been reached between the governments of the two countries on the production of machinery, construction materials, electrical products, medical devices and other industries, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

Today in Turkestan, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held talks with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and took part in the III Forum of Interregional Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Uznews.uz reports.

The goal is to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion in 2022 and $10 billion in five years. A project to establish the “Central Asia” Center for International Trade and Economic Cooperation is being implemented on the border between the two countries.

The JV Hyundai Auto Asia is operating efficiently. Astana-Motors is working on the construction of a plant for the production of Hyundai cars in Jizzakh.

In Kostanay, SaryarkaAvtoProm LLC in cooperation with UZAuto Motors JSC has launched the production of Chevrolet cars and MAN Auto-Uzbekistan JSC – MAN trucks. In November of this year, the JV Nurafshan for the production of agricultural machinery has been established at the localization center of the JSC AgromashKholdingKZ in Kostanay.

Within the framework of the forum, 54 investment and trade agreements worth $611.3 million were signed on engineering, agro-industrial complex, construction materials, electrical products, medical devices, infrastructure development and other industries.