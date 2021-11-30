Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 143 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 29, 195 patients recovered, and 3 patients died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 193,208 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 189,859 of them have recovered, and 1,402 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.