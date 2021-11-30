Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30
By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:
Uzbekistan has detected 143 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 29, 195 patients recovered, and 3 patients died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.
Up until now, 193,208 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 189,859 of them have recovered, and 1,402 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.
In particular, 46 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city.
In other regions: 11 people in Andijan region, 8 people in Bukhara region, 8 people in Jizzakh region, 1 person in Navoi region, 6 people in Namangan region, 24 people in Samarkand region, 1 person in the Syrdarya region, 15 people in the Fergana region and 18 people in the Khorezm region.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan may give incentives to support taxpayers offering local transport and forwarding services