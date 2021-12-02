Uzbekistan tightens quarantine measures for people coming from Germany, UK and 9 other countries

Citizens of some countries who enter Uzbekistan will have to undergo a ten-day quarantine, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the decision of the Special Republican Commission, those entering Uzbekistan from abroad are required to:

- have with them a PCR test certificate with a negative result for coronavirus infection, taken at least 72 hours before arrival;

- undergo express testing for the presence of coronavirus infection at airports, train stations and border checkpoints in case they don’t have a PCR test certificate.

In addition, passengers who enter the territory of Uzbekistan from Australia, Austria, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, Denmark, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic and Egypt after fulfilling the above requirements will have to go to a ten-day home quarantine or will be quarantined at a hotel for 10 days at their own cost.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan is suspending flights with several countries due to a new strain of COVID-19.