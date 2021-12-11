Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.11

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has revealed 278 new COVID-19 cases on Dec.10, with 284 patients recovering from the disease, and 4 people dying, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 195,524 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 192,260 of them have recovered, and 1,434 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 102 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 81 people in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 13 people in Andijan region, 13 people in Bukhara region, 7 people in Jizzakh region, 3 people in Navoi region, 3 people in Namangan region, 16 people in Samarkand region, 2 people in the Syrdarya region, 12 people in the Fergana region and 7 people in the Khorezm region.