Volume of industrial production in Uzbekistan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.17

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The volume of industrial production in Uzbekistan from January through October 2021 amounted to 356 trillion soums ($33 ​​billion), increasing by 13.3 times compared to the beginning of the year (26.7 trillion soums, or $2.4 billion), Trend reports referring to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

The volume of production of the mining and quarrying industry for the corresponding period amounted to 34.2 trillion soums ($3.1 billion), increasing by 10.6 times compared to the beginning of the year (3.2 trillion soums, or $299.3 million).

The volume of production of the manufacturing industry during this period increased by 14.4 times compared to the beginning of the year (20.4 trillion soums, or $1.9 billion), reaching (295.1 trillion soums, or $27.4 billion).