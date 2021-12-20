Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.20

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has revealed 194 new COVID-19 cases on Dec.19, with 135 patients recovering from the disease, and 3 people dying, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 197,268 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 194,052 of them have recovered, and 1,461 people have died. The recovery rate stood at 98 percent.

In particular, 69 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 45 people in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 12 people in Andijan region, 15 people in Bukhara region, 5 people in Jizzakh region, 2 people in Navoi region, 5 people in Namangan region, 17 people in Samarkand region, 2 people in the Syrdarya region, 9 people in the Fergana region and 12 people in the Khorezm region.

