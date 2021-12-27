Uzbekistan’s external debt nears $38 billion

Over the first 9 months of 2021, Uzbekistan’s external debt increased by 11% compared to the beginning of the year, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

As of October 1, 2021, Uzbekistan’s external debt amounted to $37.6 billion, an increase of 11% or $3.7 billion compared to the beginning of the year ($33.8 billion as of January 1). This is stated in the report of the Central Bank on the balance of payments and external debt of Uzbekistan for the first 9 months of this year.

According to the report, the foreign debt of the state increased by 7% or $1.5 billion to $22.9 billion, and the non-guaranteed external debt of the state amounted to $14.7 billion, an increase of 18% or $2.2 billion.

At the end of the reporting period, the country’s foreign currency assets amounted to $68.3 billion, and external liabilities - $51.4 billion. At the same time, since the beginning of the year, Uzbekistan’s net investment position has decreased by 17% ($3.4 billion). As of October 1 this year, it amounted to $16.9 billion.