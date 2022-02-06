Shavkat Mirziyoyev meets with China’s Xi Jinping

On February 5, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping in Beijing, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

As the press service of the head of state reported, the official meeting of the leaders took place in the National People’s Congress. A thorough exchange of views took place on topical issues of further strengthening the Uzbek-Chinese relations of friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership, expanding multifaceted cooperation between the countries.

“During the meeting, the importance of the full-scale implementation of the 5-year program of trade-economic and investment cooperation, signed during this visit, was noted. Particular attention was paid to the adoption of joint measures to achieve a balanced trade turnover, the resumption of fruitful interregional exchanges and the development of efficient transport corridors.

An agreement was reached on the implementation of joint activities to study and implement Chinese experience in the fight against poverty and combating corruption. Wide opportunities were noted for expanding the program of cooperation in the field of healthcare, traditional medicine, tourism, education, culture and art.

It was agreed to hold regular meetings of the joint intergovernmental committee and relevant subcommittees in order to promote important economic and humanitarian projects. Issues of the international and regional agenda were also considered, including the promotion of the early establishment of amity and the economic recovery of Afghanistan.